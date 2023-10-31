Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett announced that the Organic Farming Scheme will be open to new applicants from Friday November 3, and will remain open until December 8.

It comes as the minister described the level of interest in organics as “unprecedented”.

In the last year, the number of organic farms has doubled, and Minister Hackett described “significant investment” made in market development.

This includes the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding for the promotion of the organic sector, with Bord Bia due to launch a national consumer advertising campaign on November 6.

An enhanced budget of €256 million has been allocated to the Organic Farming Scheme over the lifetime of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), including higher payment rates as an incentive for participating farmers.

Drystock farmers entering into a contract could qualify for yearly payments of up to €300/ha during the conversion period, and up to €250/ha when they have achieved full organic status.

Higher payment rates are available for organic horticultural and tillage farmers.

In addition, an annual participation payment of €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400/yr thereafter, has been introduced to support organic farmers.

Opening the scheme, Minister Hackett said: “It is particularly reassuring to see the support from the farming organisations for organic farming. I have responded by securing an enhanced package of measures that provides foundational support for those that join the scheme.”

“Organic farmers also have priority access to our agri-environmental scheme, ACRES.

“I would encourage all interested farmers to engage with their advisors to examine the supports available and apply for this scheme over the coming weeks,” Minister Hackett added.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said:

“My ambition is to see farmers across Ireland supported to pursue the agricultural activity that best suits their farm and their farm family, and the organic farming scheme represents a very attractive opportunity for farmers.”