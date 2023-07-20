Additional funding of €500,000 from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) for the promotion and development of the Irish organic sector has been announced today (Thursday, July 20).

This latest funding for the Irish organic sector follows the allocation of €1 million also from the BAR fund in May to allow Bord Bia to promote Irish agricultural produce.

The €500,000 will be used in the first six months of 2024 to build on the work that has already commenced, Minister of State of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Pippa Hackett said.

Announcing the funding at the Energy and Farm Diversification Show in Gurteen Agricultural College today, Minister Hackett said:

“Organic farming is a real opportunity for Irish farmers, and I would urge them to ensure they are not losing out on improving their lifestyles and incomes and make the decision to switch to organic farming.

“This additional support will facilitate the delivery of marketing campaigns to highlight to consumers the increasing availability of quality Irish organic food.”

The funding will also showcase the sustainable methods used to produce it, which not only benefit the environment but also promote the highest animal welfare standards, she added.

Irish organic sector

The DAFM has been working with Bord Bia in identifying further opportunities for Irish farmers and processors to grow their organic presence and increase market share through this funding.

The additional BAR funding is another “very welcome addition” to the ongoing investment in the Irish organic sector, Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said in response to the announcement.

“This fund will further enhance Bord Bia’s range of activities, all designed to support the long-term growth of the organic sector in Ireland and abroad,” O’Toole added.

Ireland, as the EU member state most affected by Brexit, has received a significant allocation of over €1 billion, which is just over 20% of the entire BAR fund.