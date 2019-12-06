Farmer finds himself in court using tractor ‘for social purposes’

A farmer in the UK who drove to a local public house in his tractor after work has been hit with a fine and given eight points on his licence.

The sentence was handed down to the farmer when it was discovered he wasn’t insured to drive it for social purposes.

According to an article published in the local UK publication Chard and Illminster News, a police officer was on duty in the area when he spotted Joe Hare driving his Massey Ferguson tractor to the Cotley Inn and then later drove it home after having a drink.

The publication reported that the farmer was only insured to drive the vehicle for agricultural purposes and was not covered in his policy to drive the tractor for social use and, so, he was charged.

It was outlined in the publication that Hare – who is from Wellings Close – pleaded not guilty by post to using a tractor on an unclassified road in Cotley, Chard, on March 14 without insurance.

However, the 26-year-old farmer was found guilty following a trial held before Somerset Magistrates in his absence.

Prosecutor Suzie Butler said that the defendant was observed by the police officer driving home at 7:30pm in his tractor.

The police officer had an in-depth knowledge of agricultural vehicles on the road and discovered that the defendant’s vehicle had never been permitted for social use on his insurance policy.

The publication noted that he was stopped on Palfreys Lane and told by a police officer that he was not permitted to use the vehicle for social use.

Concluding, the UK publication reported that Hare was fined £660 and given eight penalty points. He was also ordered to pay £620 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.