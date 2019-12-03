US harvest team seeking applications for drivers

A family-owned business that specialises in forage harvesting across the US is seeking applications for its 2020 harvest team.

Robinson Farms has announced it has seven vacancies on its team and is looking for skilled machinery operators to fill them.

The company outlined that the successful applicants to the team could be expected to work seven days a week with shifts ranging from 12 to 14 hour days.

It added: “We pay for housing and have company vehicles” and outlined “this is a smoke free company”.

Advertisement Running a JCB 8330 Fastrac with triple mowers or four-rotor rake from March to end of June;

Pulling a silage wagon from July to November;

JCB Fastrac pulling a silage wagon from end of June to November.

Packing driver running a John Deere 9570R from March to November and two positions from July to November. The vacancies include:

The group stressed that packing experience is essential.

Interested applicants that have any questions can message the team via Facebook.

Robinson Farms asked applicants to allow time for a reply due to the amount applications for the jobs.

Concluding, it stressed for applicants not to call the company regarding the application’s progress as it said “this will not speed anything up”.