Jail term increased for Kerry farmer involved in teleporter death

The Co. Kerry farmer who was found guilty of the manslaughter of a neighbouring farmer has had his jail term increased by a further four years.

The five-year jail term imposed on Kerry farmer Michael Ferris for killing his neighbouring farmer John Anthony O’Mahony (73) of Ardoughter, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry, with a piece of farm machinery in 2017 was found to be “unduly lenient” .

According to RTÉ, the three judges at the Court of Appeals have ruled that the sentence was lenient and increased the sentence from five years to nine years.

Advertisement

On April 4, 2017, it was confirmed by An Garda Siochana that a murder investigation had been launched following an incident involving a car and a teleporter prior to 9:00am that morning.

The car was reportedly being driven by the deceased, while the accused was believed to be operating the teleporter. It was also confirmed that both men knew each other.

It is understood that Ferris rammed the car of the deceased using the prongs of the teleporter, killing him in the process. O’Mahony was pronounced dead at the scene when Gardai and the emergency services arrived.

The court reportedly heard how tensions between Ferris and O’Mahony increased due to the deceased man’s use of a crow banger.