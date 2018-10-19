Kerry farmer found guilty of manslaughter

A farmer from Co. Kerry has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a neighbouring farmer, according to Radio Kerry.

The local radio station reported that Michael Ferris (63) of Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony (73) of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4, 2017, at Rattoo, Ballyduff.

A jury, consisting of seven men and five women, has been hearing evidence from the case in recent days.

On April 4, 2017, it was confirmed by An Garda Siochana that a murder investigation had been launched following an incident involving a car and a teleporter prior to 9:00am that morning.

The car was reportedly being driven by the deceased, while the accused was believed to be operating the teleporter. It was also confirmed that both men knew each other.

It is understood that Ferris rammed the car of the deceased using the prongs of the teleporter, killing him in the process. O’Mahony was pronounced dead at the scene when Gardai and the emergency services arrived.

The court reportedly heard how tensions between Ferris and O’Mahony increased due to the deceased man’s use of a crow banger.

According to Radio Kerry, the jury was unable to return a unanimous verdict after deliberations lasting four hours and 20 minutes concluded. A majority verdict – of which at least 10 jurors must agree – was returned a short time later, it added.