Auction report: ‘Mix’ of machinery changes hands…at ‘on-site’ sale

An on-site auction was held at Trafford Farm, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, (England) on Tuesday, October 9 – due to a “change in farming policy”.

The sale was noteworthy for its impressive line-up of tractors and machinery. It was conducted by Brown & Co.

Here, we focus on the tillage/arable machinery and some other implements that were offered at the sale.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices.

No ‘buyer’s premium’ or commission applies to these lots.

Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.