Auction report: ‘Mix’ of machinery changes hands…at ‘on-site’ sale
An on-site auction was held at Trafford Farm, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, (England) on Tuesday, October 9 – due to a “change in farming policy”.
The sale was noteworthy for its impressive line-up of tractors and machinery. It was conducted by Brown & Co.
Here, we focus on the tillage/arable machinery and some other implements that were offered at the sale.
Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices.
No ‘buyer’s premium’ or commission applies to these lots.
Prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).
