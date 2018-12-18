GDT records slight lift to cap off final auction for 2018
The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction – and final event of 2018 – has seen the GDT index lift slightly for a second consecutive rise.
Today’s auction – event 226 – saw the index rise by 1.7% to end the year with a lift, following on from seven index drops on the bounce prior to December’s first auction two weeks ago.
Lasting two minutes over the two-hour mark, the event saw 184 bidders take part across 13 rounds with 143 winning bids.
A total of 36,181MT of product was sold on the day.
- AMF index up 4.0%, average price US$4,936/MT;
- Butter index up 4.9%, average price US$3,928/MT;
- BMP index not offered;
- Ched index up 2.2%, average price US$3,263/MT;
- LAC index up 1.6%, average price US$935/MT;
- RenCas index down 2.1%, average price US$5,056/MT;
- SMP index up 3.4%, average price US$2,042/MT;
- SWP index not available, average price not available;
- WMP index up 0.3%, average price US$2,674/MT.
The most dramatic mover in index on the day was butter, which recorded a 4.9% increase in price.
This was followed by Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF), which saw a 4% rise at the event.
Buter Milk Powder (BMP) was not offered at today’s event, while the Sweet Milk Powder (SWP) was once again not available.
Almost all products on offer at today’s event recorded increases, with Rennet Casein (RenCas) the only exception to this, droppong by 2.1%.