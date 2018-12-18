GDT records slight lift to cap off final auction for 2018

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction – and final event of 2018 – has seen the GDT index lift slightly for a second consecutive rise.

Today’s auction – event 226 – saw the index rise by 1.7% to end the year with a lift, following on from seven index drops on the bounce prior to December’s first auction two weeks ago.

Lasting two minutes over the two-hour mark, the event saw 184 bidders take part across 13 rounds with 143 winning bids.

A total of 36,181MT of product was sold on the day.

AMF index up 4.0%, average price US$4,936/MT;

Butter index up 4.9%, average price US$3,928/MT;

BMP index not offered;

Ched index up 2.2%, average price US$3,263/MT;

LAC index up 1.6%, average price US$935/MT;

RenCas index down 2.1%, average price US$5,056/MT;

SMP index up 3.4%, average price US$2,042/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 0.3%, average price US$2,674/MT. Key results:

The most dramatic mover in index on the day was butter, which recorded a 4.9% increase in price.

This was followed by Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF), which saw a 4% rise at the event.

Buter Milk Powder (BMP) was not offered at today’s event, while the Sweet Milk Powder (SWP) was once again not available.