All steady for Dairygold’s November milk price

Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its November milk price, revealing its decision to hold for last month’s supplies.

The Dairygold board met today (Monday, December 18) and decided to maintain the base price paid for milk supplied in November at 32c/L including a 0.5c/L quality bonus and VAT.

The price is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Meanwhile, Glanbia revealed its decision last week to hold its member milk price but cut its base price.

Glanbia Ireland reduced its base milk price for November to 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 2c/L including VAT.

Lakeland Dairies announced that its suppliers will be paid 32.06c/L including VAT and a lactose bonus for their November milk supplies.

This is a 1c/L reduction on its October milk price.

However, Lakeland Dairies will also pay an extra 3c/L Voluntary November Bonus to qualifying suppliers, based on peak to trough supply ratios.

Meanwhile, the co-operative will pay 26.5p/L to its Northern Irish suppliers, plus an out-of-season bonus of 3p/L for November milk supplies.