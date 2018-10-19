Man convicted of livestock theft ordered to pay nearly €10,000

A man who pleaded guilty to handling stolen sheep was ordered to pay almost €10,000 by the court this week.

The man was convicted at Letterkenny District court of 35 counts of handling stolen livestock on Wednesday last (October 17), according to Donegal Gardai.

The man received a three-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay costs incurred by investigators and the victim.

According to the Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook page, significant expenses were accumulated during the investigation.

Costs that were incurred by An Garda Siochana at Milford – €3,300 and the Department of Agriculture – €6,427 in their joint investigation for DNA sampling etc. were awarded against the convicted male.

“The injured party (farmer) was also awarded €250 compensation for veterinary fees that he had accumulated after his lambs were stolen.”

The total cost awarded against the man was €9,977.

“Gardai have returned the livestock to the injured party,” the post on social media read, adding that Gardai would like to thank the local farming community for their assistance in the investigation.

The convicted man in question was originally charged with the theft on Wednesday, September 5, by Gardai, and was brought before Letterkenny District Court the following day.

Thieves need a working knowledge of livestock;

Not every criminal can steal livestock;

They need a market and they need to be familiar with the area;

A criminal involved in livestock theft will have visited a number of times before they strike. At the time, Gardai issued a reminder to the general public and the farming community that: