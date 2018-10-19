New €22.2 million bioeconomy research centre opened

The new €22.2 million BEACON Bioeconomy SFI Research Centre at the National Bioeconomy Campus in Lisheen, Co. Tipperary, was formally opened today (Friday, October 19) by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

This event coincided with the inaugural Bioeconomy Ireland Day as well as the launch of the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation.

Speaking at Lisheen, Co. Tipperary, the minister said: “The aim of the day is to engage industry, the farming community, Government and wider society in the growing bioeconomy.

This involves strengthening existing sustainable agri-food production systems, but also adding value and environmental benefits by producing innovative new bio-based products – for example new types of food ingredients, fertilisers, packaging, energy, fuels and services.

“Bio-based industries could create up to one million green, innovative jobs across the EU by 2030 – especially in rural and coastal areas.”

Furthermore, Minister Creed also announced the initiation of a Bioeconomy Public-Private Network of representatives from industry, society and relevant public bodies to inform the future development of the Irish bioeconomy.

It is hoped that this network will be a key output of the cross-Departmental Bioeconomy Implementation Group – co-chaired by the Departments of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Research centre

The BEACON Bioeconomy SFI Research Centre includes partnerships with five research institutions and 10 industry partners.

The centre will aim to connect Ireland’s key bioeconomy sectors with fundamental and applied research excellence and innovation infrastructure, using a multi-disciplinary perspective to solve two of the key challenges for a robust bioeconomy – technology and sustainability, the department explained.

Biorefining technologies based on renewable biological resources are essential for a carbon-neutral future, it added.

The BEACON Centre, along with the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation and ongoing Government bioeconomy actions, will aim to address significant challenges and opportunities for major sectors of the Irish and global bioeconomy – including dairy, horticulture, forestry, fisheries, marine biodiscovery, food waste and municipal solid biowaste.

Commenting on the development, Minister Creed said: “The bioeconomy will play a crucial role in supporting future economic development and employment, as well as providing a path towards reducing carbon emissions and our dependence on fossil resources.

“Making better use of our bio-based resources presents real opportunities. It means that our farmers, fishers and foresters will – in the future – not only be partners with food companies, but also potentially with chemical, textile and construction industries.