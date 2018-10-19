Musgrave brands scoop 123 awards at Blas Na hEireann

Musgrave’s retail brands have won 123 awards at the annual Blas Na hEireann ceremony in Dingle, Co. Kerry. The awards were secured across the SuperValu and Centra brands.

The event took place on Saturday, October 6, and SuperValu picked up 30 awards for its own brand range of products. Its Food Academy producers went home with 79 awards – 24 gold, 25 silver and 30 bronze.

Centra picked up 15 awards – six gold, four silver and five bronze – with the new Inspired by Centra range scooping eight awards, including a gold award for its Irish Angus Sirloin Steak with Pink Peppercorn Butter.

SuperValu and Centra’s Moo’d ice cream also won a silver award, a product that the retailer says has been carefully handcrafted by Irish experts and enthusiasts.

The Blas Na hEireann awards are claimed to be the biggest annual competition for Irish produce across the island of Ireland.

Commenting on the awards, SuperValu managing director, Martin Kelleher, said: “We are absolutely delighted to do so well at this year’s Blas Na hEireann awards. We secured well over 100 in total; 30 for our own brand range and 79 awards for our Food Academy producers.

“We’re very proud that SuperValu and so many of our local producers have received the recognition they deserve at these prestigious awards.