A mixture of showers and dry spells in store this weekend

A mixture of showers and dry spells lie in store for the weekend ahead, according to the Irish meteorological office.

Today, Friday, is set to be cloudy overall – though some sunny spells will break through – with patchy rain and drizzle – mainly affecting the west and north.

Highest temperatures will vary between 12º to 15º, in light south-west breezes.

It is expected to be cloudy tonight with patches of drizzle, mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 8º to 12º are forecast in light south-west breezes.

Spraying conditions will be mostly good on Saturday, but opportunities will be harder to come by on Friday and Sunday due to breezy conditions and patchy rain.

Tomorrow

More cloudy conditions are likely tomorrow, Saturday, with patchy rain or drizzle – which will mainly affect Atlantic counties.

There will also be some sunny breaks, with the best chance of these across the midlands and east. Temperatures will be higher than usual for the time of year, up to 15º to 17º, in light to moderate south-west breezes.

Rain and drizzle will gradually move into the west and north, extending to other areas overnight, according to Met Eireann. There will also be a possibility of some hill and coastal fog.

Overnight temperatures will range between 8º and 12º.

Outlook

Sunday, meanwhile, will be dull and damp to begin with. Conditions will be locally wet in the north and north-west.

It will turn drier and brighter as the day progresses, with temperatures reaching highs of 16º.

Sunday night is set to be rather cold and dry, with lows of 2º to 6º. There will be a risk of some grass frost, mainly in the east and south.

Early indications suggest that Monday will be dry and bright, with some good sunshine about early in the day. Temperatures will hover around 12º in mostly light west to north-west breezes.

It is expected to be cool and dry overnight, with temperatures likely to drop to as low as 4º with some grass frost locally.

Tuesday is forecast to bring a dry day with sunny spells and light to moderate westerly breezes.