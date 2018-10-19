A mixture of showers and dry spells in store this weekend
A mixture of showers and dry spells lie in store for the weekend ahead, according to the Irish meteorological office.
Today, Friday, is set to be cloudy overall – though some sunny spells will break through – with patchy rain and drizzle – mainly affecting the west and north.
Highest temperatures will vary between 12º to 15º, in light south-west breezes.
It is expected to be cloudy tonight with patches of drizzle, mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 8º to 12º are forecast in light south-west breezes.
Spraying conditions will be mostly good on Saturday, but opportunities will be harder to come by on Friday and Sunday due to breezy conditions and patchy rain.
Tomorrow
More cloudy conditions are likely tomorrow, Saturday, with patchy rain or drizzle – which will mainly affect Atlantic counties.
Rain and drizzle will gradually move into the west and north, extending to other areas overnight, according to Met Eireann. There will also be a possibility of some hill and coastal fog.
Overnight temperatures will range between 8º and 12º.
Outlook
Sunday, meanwhile, will be dull and damp to begin with. Conditions will be locally wet in the north and north-west.
It will turn drier and brighter as the day progresses, with temperatures reaching highs of 16º.
Early indications suggest that Monday will be dry and bright, with some good sunshine about early in the day. Temperatures will hover around 12º in mostly light west to north-west breezes.
It is expected to be cool and dry overnight, with temperatures likely to drop to as low as 4º with some grass frost locally.
Tuesday is forecast to bring a dry day with sunny spells and light to moderate westerly breezes.
High pressure will continue to bring a lot of dry settled weather, however, temperatures will slip back further later in the week, Met Eireann concluded.