Kerry Forward Price Scheme 3 launched for suppliers

Kerry Agribusiness has announced the latest offer in its third Forward Price Scheme facility for suppliers.

Applications for ‘Kerry Agribusiness Forward Price Scheme 3’ will open for Kerry Agribusiness milk suppliers online next Thursday, October 25, at 2:00pm and will close at 2:00pm on Friday, October 26.

The ‘Scheme 3 Indicative Price’ is 33.1c/L including VAT – it will run from March to October 2019 – at solids of 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.

The offer price will be confirmed on the morning of Thursday, October 25, the company has announced.

The forward price on offer will be inclusive of all bonuses payable during the scheme period to suppliers for milk supplied outside the scheme – such as Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) and somatic cell count (SCC) bonus – the company added.

The price will be subject to deduction of penalties in accordance with the prevailing milk grading scheme.

Milk suppliers will have 24 hours to log on to the Kerry Agribusiness Online Services and apply for the volume of milk they wish to commit to the forward price scheme.

Under the scheme, suppliers can apply for a maximum of 20% of their annual contracted milk volume.