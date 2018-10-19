More customers for store lambs at Kilkenny Mart sheep sale

By Brandon Hanlon

Some 630 sheep passed through the ring of Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, on Monday last (October 15). A smaller sale of sheep was recorded, although the trade was similar to last week, mart auctioneer George Candler said.

Store lambs were more in demand and more customers were present for these lots, he noted, while finished lambs peaked at €110/head. On the day, butcher lambs sold for €2.00-2.10/kg, factory lambs made €2.00-2.11/kg and store lambs traded at €1.90-2.05/kg.

