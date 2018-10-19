More customers for store lambs at Kilkenny Mart sheep sale
By Brandon Hanlon
Some 630 sheep passed through the ring of Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, on Monday last (October 15). A smaller sale of sheep was recorded, although the trade was similar to last week, mart auctioneer George Candler said.
Store lambs were more in demand and more customers were present for these lots, he noted, while finished lambs peaked at €110/head. On the day, butcher lambs sold for €2.00-2.10/kg, factory lambs made €2.00-2.11/kg and store lambs traded at €1.90-2.05/kg.
Similar to previous weeks, cast ewes traded between €40/head and €108/head. However, Candler noted that breeding ewes continued to meet a “patchy trade”, as has been experienced all year.
On Monday, breeding hoggets sold at €120-164/head, while returns of €200-400/head were generated for the rams on offer.
