Allegations of ‘irregularities’ at cattle breed society

It is believed that the office of the Revenue Commissioners has been informed of “procedure irregularities” relating to the financial accounts of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society.

It is understood that the alleged discrepancies – believed to be associated with procedures in place in relation to remuneration and account keeping – came to the attention of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Council at a meeting that took place last December.

The meeting is believed to have taken place before the society’s annual general meeting (AGM) in December 2017.

It is believed that the issues date back a number of years.

However, it is understood that council members were told that no record of these alleged claims of irregularities exists.

Subsequent to the meeting, AgriLand understands that some council members opted to contact a Revenue Commissioners Regional Office in relation to the issues that were presented to them at the December meeting.

It is understood that this course of action was not a unanimous decision by the entire council – which currently has 11 members in total.

‘Unaware’ of communication

Gordon Salter, the current president of the Irish Simmental Cattle Society, stated to AgriLand that he is “unaware” of any communication on the matter between revenue and the society.

“I’m the president of this society and I’d imagine I’d be contacted if the Revenue [Commissioners] were involved, and I’d imagine our accountant would be the first port of call.

I would think that would follow due process and that I, as president, would be then contacted and I can tell you I have not been contacted by our accountant or directly by the Revenue [Commissioners] either.

In response to a question on the alleged “irregularities” raised at the meeting in December 2017, Salter said:

Advertisement

“There are issues raised at every council meeting, normally to do with the running of the society, and they are normally raised and dealt with at that council meeting, or in the worst-case scenario, at the next council meeting,” he said.

The Revenue Commissioners were unable to comment on the matter when contacted by this publication.

The Irish Simmental Cattle Society has a total membership of approximately 900 members; with an estimated 2,400 registrations annually.