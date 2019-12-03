Sheep trade: Lamb prices hit €5/kg including QA, as base quotes increase again

Base quotes have increased again, with meat processing facilities offering farmers up to 500c/kg including quality assurance (QA) bonuses.

This is the first time since the end of August that base quotes have reached 500c/kg.

Currently, farmers are securing prices of between 485c/kg and 500c/kg including QA bonuses.

This, in turn, means that lambs that are killing out at a 22kg carcass weight are returning between €106/head and €110/head including QA bonuses to the farmer.

Quotes

This week, Kildare Chilling (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 490c/kg + 10c/kg QA – up 10c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22kg).

Irish Country Meats (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 475c/kg + 10c/kg – up 5c/kg on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22kg).

And, finally, Kepak Athleague (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 475c/kg + 15c/kg – no change on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22kg).

Overall, when the QA is factored in, this leaves quotes at 490-500c/kg.

In addition, cast ewes are making 260-270c/kg in sheep processing plants (payable up to a carcass of 40kg).

Spring lamb quotes: Advertisement Kepak Atleague: 475c/kg + 15c/kg QA;

Kildare Chilling: 490c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 475c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Cast ewe quotes: Kepak Athleague: 260c/kg;

Kildare Chilling: 260c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 260c/kg.

Throughput

During the week ending Sunday, November 24, the number of spring lambs processed increased by 5,286 head and amounted to 53,385.

Hogget supplies at Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 76 – an increase of 19 head – for the week ending November 24.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending November 24): Hoggets: 76 head (+19 or +33%);

Spring lambs: 53,385 head (+5,286 or +10.9%);

Ewes and rams: 9,059 head (+97 or +1.08%);

Total: 62,520 head (+5,402 or +9.4%).

In addition, cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings increased by 97 and amounted to 9,059.

Furthermore, overall supplies increased by 5,402 head during the week ending November 24.

Cumulative figures for the year-to-date have reached 2,492,628 – down over 220,000 head on the corresponding figure of 2,712,775.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending November 24): Hoggets: 738,752 head (-90,793 or -11%);

Spring lambs: 1,383,256 head (-38,221 or -3%);

Ewes and rams: 370,049 head (-91,529 or -20%);

Total: 2,492,628 head (-220,147 or -8%).