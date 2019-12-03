Sheep marts: 8 ram lambs sold for €180/head at Carnew Mart, as prices continue to rise

Mart managers across the country have reported an increase in price for all classes of lambs over the past week.

The number of sheep on offer – especially lambs – has remained strong. This is unusual, as supplies generally tighten towards the end of the year.

Factory-fit and butcher lamb prices have increased significantly, with figures ranging from €92/head up to €118/head.

There has been a sharp rise in demand for store lambs, with prices hitting over the €90/head mark.

Furthermore, the cast ewe trade continues to thrive, with plenty of buyers for these lots. Prices of up to €120/head for heavy ewes are being achieved across the country.

Baltinglass Mart

Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sheep mart on Saturday last, November 30.

There was a good show of lambs for the time of year – with a brisk trade – according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

A top price of €123/head was achieved for a pen of Suffolk ewe lambs. Furthermore, butcher lambs were a good trade, with prices ranging from €92/head up to €110/head for lambs weighing between 40kg and 55kg.

There was a lively trade for store lambs, with prices ranging from €83/head up to €90/head for lambs weighing between 35kg and 40kg. Moreover, lighter store lamb prices ranged from €65/head up to €81/head.

Cast ewes were a good trade, with prices ranging from €63/head up to €78/head.

Sample lamb prices: Six lambs weighing 50kg sold for €110/head;

Four lambs weighing 53kg sold for €108/head;

15 lambs weighing 51kg sold for €106/head;

14 lambs weighing 42kg sold for €105/head;

Nine lambs weighing 48kg sold for €99/head;

14 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €96/head.

Carnew Mart

Some 3,021 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, November 28.

Butcher and factory-fit lambs were up €5.00-7.00/head on last week, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

Lambs weighing over 48kg sold for between €107/head and €117/head.

Furthermore, a top price of €117/head was achieved for a pen of heavy lambs. Cull ewes were met with an improved trade, with prices up by €5.00/head on last week.

The store lamb trade continues to thrive, with a top price of €93/head achieved in this section.

Sample lamb prices: Five ram lambs weighing 63kg sold for €117/head;

Two ram lambs weighing 60kg sold for €120/head;

13 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €112/head;

20 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €106/head;

13 lambs weighing 50kg sold for €111/head.

Dowra Mart

There was a large entry of sheep on offer at Dowra Mart on Friday last, November 27.

There was an improved trade across all the sheep classes, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.

A top price of €120/head was achieved for lambs weighing 64kg. Furthermore, factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €90/head up to a top price of €120/head.

Forward store lambs made from €75/head up to €90/head, with lighter store lamb prices ranging from €55/head up to€75/head.

Heavy cull ewes made from €80/head up to a top price of €110/head.

Raphoe Mart Raphoe Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday, November 18. There was a large entry of sheep on offer, with a strong trade for all classes of sheep, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin. Furthermore, a top price of €180/head was achieved on the day for eight ram lambs weighing 71kg. Heavy ewes sold from €50/head up to €130/head. Sample ram and wether lamb prices: 30-36kg: €71-80/head;

36-40kg: €80-90/head;

40-47kg: €90-101/head;

47-52kg: €101-108/head. Ewe lamb prices: Lambs weighing 51kg sold for €115/head;

Lambs weighing 52kg sold for €117/head;

Lambs weighing 48kg sold for €131/head. Roscommon Mart There was a strong entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday last, November 27. There was a strong demand for lambs and cast ewes, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley. A top price of €110/head was achieved on the day for a pen of lambs weighing 49.7kg. Cast ewe prices ranged from €60/head up to €105/head. Factory-fit lamb prices: 49.7kg: €110/head;

55.2kg: €110/head;

54.7kg: €110/head;

49.6kg: €108/head;

47.3kg: €105/head. Store lamb prices: 41.6kg: €90/head;

40.6kg: €90/head;

36.9kg: €86/head;

37.5kg: €70/head;

37kg: €68/head.