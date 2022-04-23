There was a full clearance of cattle at Castleisland Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Wednesday, April 20.

All types of stock were met with a strong trade at the Co. Kerry cattle sale, which saw almost 900 cattle pass through the sale ring.

The cow trade was once again one of the major talking points of the sale, with both factory agents and feed lots maintaining strong demand for cows, resulting in top prices achieved for all finished and store cows.

Sample prices from the cow sale:

Limousin cow weighing 720kg sold for €1,940 or €2.69/kg;

Friesian cow weighing 620kg sold for €1,330 or €2.15/kg;

Friesian cow weighing 730kg sold for €1,530 or €2.10/kg;

Belgian-Blue cow weighing 570kg sold for €1,310 or €2.30/kg;

Simmental cow weighing 615kg sold for €1,340 or €2.18/kg;

There were also 130 lots of bullocks on offer at the sale and the store cattle trade was met with a renewed strength in demand from farmers.

Forward and finished-type bullocks also met a strong trade, with a significant amount of bids coming from those online.

Sample prices from the bullock sale:

Five Angus-cross bullocks weighing 350kg sold for €890 or €2.54/kg;

Eight Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 610kg sold €1,690 or €2.76;

Eight Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 302kg €810;

Six Belgian Blue-cross bullocks weighing 535kg €1,400;

Five Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 670kg €1,770;

One Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 670kg €1,800.

There were a total of 110 lots of heifers on offer at the sale, with a great selection of store heifers ranging from 380-550kg.

These store-type heifers met a strong trade, with quality lots generally making as high as €2.80/kg.

Sample prices from the heifer sale:

Two Angus-cross heifers weighing 490kg sold for €1,260 or €2.57/kg;

Four Charolais-cross heifers weighing 350kg sold for €970 or €2.77/kg;

Limousin-cross heifer weighing 490kg sold for €1,260 or €2.57/kg;

Five Limousin-cross heifers weighing 385kg sold for €1,080 or €2.81/kg.

There was a broad selection of weanlings available at the sale too, with export buyers active for R-grade weanlings and the lesser types.

Weanlings sold from anywhere between €1.90-€3.00/kg, depending on quality.

Commenting on the trade going forward, Castleisland Mart assistant manager Adam Coughlan said the outlook for the beef cattle trade is “very promising”.

However, the lighter store cattle trade “could prove to be sticky enough” as the summer approaches, he said.