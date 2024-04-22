By Gordon Deegan

One farm family has said that a planned 50MW wind farm for their area in southeast Clare “feels like an assault on the community and the very fabric of rural life”.

Mary, James and Noel Fitzgerald are members of a farm family from Oatfield, Sixmilebridge, who are objecting to plans for a new 12-turbine wind farm that will be located 3km northwest of Limerick city.

To date, An Bord Pleanála received 74 third-party submissions with the bulk opposed to the wind farm which is proposed for a 105ha site neighbouring the townland of Ballycar, north of Meelick in southeast Clare.

The Fitzgeralds told the appeals board that they have “serious concerns” about the effect the wind farm planned by Limerick firm, Ballycar Green Energy will have on the family farm.

The Fitzgerald family has farmed the land at the location for the past 176 years. They said that when the Ballycar wind farm is taken in conjunction with another planned wind farm for the area, “we will be surrounded by a staggering 33 massive turbines”.

They contended that the planned wind farm “feels like an assault on the community and the very fabric of rural life”. They said “as ordinary citizens we feel anxious and are deeply worried about the proposed development as do our family and many in the wider community”.

Objections to the wind farm in Clare

Local concerns are backed by the commercial semi-State agency charged with keeping our skies safe and Shannon Airport which are both objecting to plans for the new 50MW wind farm.

A planning report lodged with the application states that the proposed wind farm “will directly assist in achieving national targets for energy from renewable energy, from renewable resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy production”.

The tip height of the wind turbines is to be 518ft and the scheme is facing objections from Shannon Airport and AirNav Ireland due to the wind farm’s proximity to the Woodcock Hill radar station in southeast Clare.

AirNav Ireland provides air traffic management and related services within the 451,000km2 of airspace controlled by Ireland and employs over 200 air traffic controllers in Dublin, Cork and Shannon and 50 radio officers in Ballygirreen, Co. Clare to ensure the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic.

In an objection against the wind farm, manager surveillance M&E Systems, AirNav Ireland, Charlie O’Loughlin told the appeals board that AirNav Ireland objects to the wind farm as the development would result in a reduction in the level of safety in the Shannon en-route and Dublin air traffic control centres which depend on the Woodcock Hill radar station.

O’Loughlin contended that the proposed wind farm “would degrade the performance of the Woodcock Hill radar”.

He said that due to the proximity and scale of the proposed development, there are no credible and implementable mitigation measures on the Woodcock Hill radar itself to eliminate the radar beam deflections, reflections and shadowing from the proposed turbines.

O’Loughlin said that the development “would compromise the Woodcock Hill radar’s compliance with EU mandated surveillance performance criteria”.

AirNav Ireland’s objections are supported by Shannon Airport. In a separate objection, the airport’s safety compliance and environment manager, Paul Hennessy told An Bord Pleanála that the airport objects to the wind farm as no mitigation measures can prevent impacts on the Woodcock Hill radar.

Fianna Fáil Seanad Spokesperson for Climate Action and Clare Senator, Timmy Dooley lodged a submission stating that the proposed wind farm site is in an area of exceptional beauty and a widely used recreational area for urban dwellers who wish to enjoy nature and the countryside. He said “this development would have a terrible impact on such enjoyment”.

In a separate submission, local Fianna Fáil TD, Cathal Crowe contended that the height of the turbines is excessive. “Indeed, if they were to be built, they would be among the tallest turbines in all of Ireland and tower over much of the surrounding landscape,” he said.