The total number of planning permissions granted for farm buildings in quarter two (Q2) 2023 increased by 47.9% since quarter one (Q1) 2023, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Planning permissions granted for buildings for agriculture totaled 264 in the second quarter of 2023.

This compared with figures from Q1 2023, which highlighted that 162 permissions had been granted which represented an increase of 47.9% in Q2 2023. Source: CSO Ireland

There were 5,955 planning permissions granted for all “functional categories” in Q1 2023.

Advertisement

Shane O’Sullivan, statistician at the CSO said: “Of the 5,955 individual applications for planning permissions granted in Q2 2023, 1,471 were for new construction dwellings, 1,791 for other new constructions, 1,767 for extensions, and 926 permissions were for alterations and conversions.” Q2 2023 Q2 2022 New constructions 227 214 Extensions 29 29 Alterations and conversions 8 4 Total 264 247 Comparison of planning permissions granted for buildings for agriculture. Source: CSO Ireland

From the information in the table this translates into an increase of 6.7% in planning permissions granted for buildings for agriculture from Q2 2022 to Q2 2023.

Areas where farm buildings were permitted

Northern and Western: 47

Border: 26;

West: 21.

Southern: 173

Advertisement

Mid-West: 59;

South-East: 58;

South-West: 56.

Eastern and Midland: 44

Dublin: 2;

Mid-East: 22;

Midland: 20.

Six month comparison figures

A side by side comparison of Q1 2023 and Q2 2023, a six-month period, shows there was 102 more planning permissions granted for buildings for agriculture in the second quarter this year than in the first. Q2 2023 Q1 2023 New constructions 227 138 Extensions 29 20 Alterations and conversions 8 4 Total 264 162 Comparison of planning permissions granted for buildings for agriculture Source: CSO Ireland

The table shows that the total planning permissions granted in Q2 2023 for farm buildings showed a 47.9% increase since the previous quarter.