A focus for farms over the coming weeks should be on improving soil fertility and thus improving the growth potential of their farms.

A major focus has been placed on reducing the amount of chemical fertiliser used on farms, while continuing good growth levels.

For this to be achievable a number of things have to been done to ensure that the farm is capable of continuing to grow the forage required.

Soil fertility

Having soil samples available is going to be vital to achieving this, and the areas of the farm that have the poorest levels of soil fertility need to be targeted first.

Improving these areas is likely going to take the longest, so it makes sense to start with them first.

Improving the fertility of the soil on your farm is a worthwhile investment, as it should result in increased forage production.

On farms where no soil samples are available or they are a number of years old, this should be something to look at taking over the winter months.

For many farms the only time that soil samples can really be taken is around Christmas week to ensure accurate results. However, it is advisable speak to an advisor and determine when is the correct time for your farm.

Once you have soil samples a plan can be developed to improve soil fertility across the farm.

On farms where there are soil samples now is a good time to start moving on correcting these fields or paddocks.

Before spreading lime farmers can spread slurry, but a 10-day break between these applications is advised.

So, this also means that the required time between lime and slurry of three months can be observed.

If lime is applied before slurry, wait three to six months before applying slurry.

According to Teagasc, spreading lime after urea is not a problem, but if it is spread before urea is applied, farmers again need to wait three to six months before applying urea.

Clover

Many farms are trying to get clover into swards to reduce the need for chemical fertiliser, but for clover to remain in the sward soil fertility needs to be high.

Ideally, soil pH for clover is between 6.3 and 6.5, while soil indexes for phosphorus (K) and potassium (K) should be three or four.

Not only is important to get soil to this level of fertility, but also to maintain it and this can only be achieved by regular monitoring.

From the last couple of years farmers have learned that establishing and maintain clover in swards is a challenge.

But a major factor in it remaining or getting established in the first place is soil fertility, so areas of the farm that are marked for reseeding in the near future should the target of soil fertility correction.