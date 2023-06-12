There has been a significant drop in the number of planning permissions granted for farm buildings in 2023 when compared to the figures from last year, provided by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Planning permissions granted for buildings for agriculture totalled 162 in the first quarter of 2023.

When compared with last year’s figures from Q1 2022, the total was 259.

This shows a decrease of 37.5% in the planning permissions granted for buildings for agriculture from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023. Source: CSO Ireland

There were 6,042 planning permissions granted for all functional categories in Q1 2023.

Dwelling units accounted for 60.8% (3,675) of all permissions granted. Of these 3,675 permissions granted, 1,734 were for new constructions, 1,353 were for extensions, and 588 were for alterations and conversions.

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 New constructions 138 229 Extensions 20 24 Alterations and conversions 4 6 Total 162 259 Comparison of planning permissions granted for buildings for agriculture. Source: CSO Ireland

While the planning permissions for extensions and, alterations and conversions of agricultural buildings remained quite similar between Q1 2023 and Q1 2022, there was a significant difference between the planning permissions of new constructions during the same period.

There were 229 planning permissions for new constructions for agricultural buildings in Q1 2022, this figure dropped to 138 in Q1 2023, showing a 39.7% decrease.

Areas where planning was approved

Northern and Western: 30

Border: 22;

West: 8.

Southern: 97

Mid-West: 41;

South-East: 32;

South-West: 24.

Eastern and Midland: 35

Dublin: 4;

Mid-East: 19;

Midland: 12.

6 month comparison of planning figures

A side by side comparison of Q1 2023 and Q4 2022, a six-month period, shows there was little difference in the planning permission granted for farm buildings.

With Q1 2023 showing 162 permissions granted, these figures are slightly below the figures of Q4 2022, which totalled 169. Q1 2023 Q4 2022 New constructions 138 145 Extensions 20 20 Alterations and conversions 4 4 Total 162 169 Comparison of planning permissions granted for buildings for agriculture Source: CSO Ireland

The figures for planning permissions granted for extensions and the alterations and conversions for Q1 2023 and Q4 2022 were identical.

Increased cost of construction products

The decrease in the number of planning permissions granted for farm buildings in 2023 may be as a result of the cost increase of construction products.

The CSO recorded the notable annual increases in construction products include:

Plaster: 35.6%;

Structural steel fabricated metal: 31.7%;

Ready mixed mortar and concrete: 27.4%;

Concrete blocks and bricks: 19.1%.

These figures were compared between April 2023 to April 2022, and showed that wholesale prices for construction products increased by 11.7% over the 12-month period.