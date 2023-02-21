The start of the hardy nursery stock trading season has been marked at the first trolley fair of 2023 held by the Irish Hardy Nursery Stock Association (IHNSA) today (Tuesday, February 21).

The annual fair brings together key industry leaders and provides an opportunity to showcase Irish produce and reduce the importation of nursery produce.

The IHNSA’s first trolley fair of 2023, supported by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Bord Bia, is taking place at Whites Agri premises in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

Garden centres and retailers have been urged to support the Irish amenity sector by IHNSA chair, Val Farrell, who said the sector is worth €96 million at the farm gate.

Nursery stocks account for over €50 million of Ireland’s amenity sector, which he said is an important indigenous sector, presenting a “considerable opportunity” for rural Ireland.

“There are many challenges facing the industry at present such as peat availability, spiralling input costs and labour shortages.

“It is clear that the importance and potential of the Irish amenity horticultural sector is recognised in official policy strategy.

“However, if the above issues are not addressed the plans will not materialise and a considerable opportunity will be lost for rural Ireland,” he said.

Research commissioned by the IHNSA previously found that half of the people living in Ireland believe there are not enough green spaces in their nearest town or city.

Farrell said that urban greening using native Irish stock is a win-win situation, adding that supporting local growers in rural areas brings many advantages for planners and developers.

“Local growers have expertise on the type of stock that is better suited to our Irish climate, and sourcing stock locally reduces our carbon footprint when transporting stock,” he said.