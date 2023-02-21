Shipments of Irish beef have been processed and today (Tuesday, February 21) are en route to markets in China, Agriland has learned.

Last month, at least two Irish beef factory chains began processing cattle that were eligible for export to the Asian country.

These beef kills commenced in the week ending Sunday, January 29, at a number of outlets across the country.

It takes six to eight weeks for Irish beef to reach markets in China, travelling overseas in frozen containers on ships.

Beef processors told Agriland that when the announcement of the market reopening was first made in January of this year, confidence in exporting any significant volumes of beef to the Asian country was “initially low”.

However, processors have said that confidence has “grown significantly” as deals are being struck and orders are being placed by customers in China for Irish beef.

Bord Bia has said it has “a full relaunch plan” in place for the arrival of Irish beef in China.

“This ambitious relaunch plan will incorporate trade seminars, engagement with chefs, a presence at the global food marketplace ‘Salon International de l’alimentation’ (SIAL) trade fair, as well as WeChat advertising, and the government-led trade mission to China which is taking place in May,” it said.

The beef market in China

For beef to be eligible for export to the Chinese market, there are a number of strict protocols that must be adhered to.

While only a small percentage of the carcass is exported to Chinese markets, the overall volume of beef exported is substantial, with over 15,000t of Irish beef worth more than €45 million exported to China in 2021.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), approximately 4,500t of Irish beef worth almost €14.5 million was exported to China in 2022.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has not yet published agri-food export data for January 2023, but it is hoped it will be a strong year for Irish beef exports to China.

The figures for Chinese beef exports include exports to Hong Kong, which were unaffected by suspension in trade due to the atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) case.

Beef shipments to China were suspended following the confirmation in May 2020 of an isolated case of atypical BSE. This isolated case did not enter the food chain and posed no risk to human health.

On January 5, this year, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced the resumption of beef exports from Ireland to China.

Last month, Bord Bia’s China manager, Conor O’Sullivan said: “Following the granting of access in 2018, Irish beef exports to China were on a sharp upward trajectory, rising from just over €2 million in 2018 to almost €40 million in 2019, the last full year of trade.

“In 2020, beef exports were on track to far exceed 2019 levels, with January to May figures having more than doubled compared to the same period in the previous year.”

Commenting on the reopening of the market last month, the senior manager of the livestock and meat team at Bord Bia, Joe Burke, said the resumption of market access is “definitely to be welcomed and will be a positive step for Irish beef markets and demand”.