Dairy farmers can take advantage of a number of potential new investment opportunities included in the latest Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) including enhanced solar grants, cattle underpasses and milk recording equipment.

The Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) today Monday (February 20) published details of TAMS 3 including the Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) which details the eligible items and the reference costs.

But while the DES specifically highlights what is earmarked for dairy farmers there are other key areas outlined in TAMS which could also provide attractive investment options.

The list below outlines the reference cost for building, some that may be of note to dairy farmers are:

Solid floor area with cubicles €195.24/m 2 ;

; Slatted and cubicle area over tank €265.51/m 2 ;

; Calving pen area €290.73/m 2 ;

; Calf house with penning €210.82/m 2 ;

; Calf house no penning €182.34/m 2 ;

; Underpass €5,000/m.

Source: DAFM

Some of the other reference cost that may be of interest to dairy farmers are:

New farm roadways have a reference cost of €24.90/linear metre;

Bovine fencing has a reference cost of €2.77/linear metre.

There is an increased focus on farm safety with a number of products listed such as batch artificial insemination (AI) crush – more items are in the image below.

Source: DAFM

Milking parlour

The reference cost of milking equipment will likely have the biggest interest among dairy farmers

The reference cost for cluster units is €3,434.10, while the the figure is €109,250 for each robotic milking machine.

The reference cost for auto washer unit for a milking machine is €5,025.50.

This along with the figures for milk storage and cooling equipment references are unchanged from the revised costings last April.

The reference cost for a backup power take-off (PTO) generator/kilowatt (KW) is €121.12, while the reference cost for ICAR certified milk meter unit is €1,145.

Technology

Moving to some of the technology and other equipment that will be of interest to dairy farmers include health and fertility monitoring.

The reference cost for each collar/tag/bolus is €122.25/unit, while the reference cost for the base unit – including the software is €2,833.

The reference cost for calf feeding will be of interest to many dairy farmers; for a computerised calf feeder/feed station the cost is unchanged from April’s revisions – but the cost for a milk cart with mixer has increased slightly.

Some other pieces of equipment that may be of interest to dairy farmers include:

Head scoop €455.46;

Leg hoister/ lifter €318.78;

Weighting scales €1,405.53;

Calf dehorning crate €579.46;

Robotic scrapers €16,736.72;

Scraper with existing drive €2,949.40; The reference cost for a scraper with new drive has increased by 12%;

Precision grass measuring equipment unit €1,140;

A bale shear with a mechanism to hold on to the plastic has a reference cost €3,535.

Solar

There is also likely to be increased interest in solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, with an enhanced grant of 60% available to all farmers.

Exclusions

But there are also some items which are not included in TAMS 3 such as dribble bars, only trailing shoe and shallow injection are included.

Currently there is also no reference cost for rotary milking parlours.