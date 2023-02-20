An “enhanced” 60% grant rate rate and a standalone ceiling of €90,000 in the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) will boost the number of farmers who invest in solar, according to the Micro Renewable Energy Federation.

Tranche 1 of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) will open on Wednesday (February 22) with solar panels on farms the first available investment.

According to Pat Smith, chair of MREF, the TAMS Solar Capital Investment Scheme is a “very positive development” and he expects that more farmers will want to invest in solar systems “to reduce their energy costs”. TAMS 3 Solar Capital Investment Scheme Source: DAFM

Smith said the new scheme will not “limit the size of the system” and has welcomed the fact that the enhanced grant rate will also be available to every farmer.

“I can’t think of any farmer who shouldn’t look at this scheme because it has benefits for home as well as farm, I do believe this is an innovative scheme that will support more members of farming communities to invest in renewables,” he said.

Advertisement

But the chair of MREF has warned that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) must shorten the application process for installing solar panels on an agricultural buildings.

“We’re currently seeing timeframes of up to three months for applications to be approved, farmers need to be able to proceed with their renewable projects as soon as their applications are registered with the department.

“That needs to be shorter particularly because of high energy prices at this time and also because it would help to reduce market distortion,” Smith added.

He said it is also important that there are sufficient supports in place for battery storage

systems because they “optimise” the use of solar generation on farms.

Smith said that while MREF broadly welcomes the new TAMS Solar Capital Investment Scheme outstanding issues around grid access processes and rules still need to be addressed.