The community of Ballacolla, Co. Laois is trying to come to terms with the death of a young local man in a farming accident in New Zealand a few days ago.

It’s understood Sean Clear, who would have celebrated his 25th birthday today (Monday February 20), died while working with machinery, which reportedly struck power lines.

He is a former graduate of Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry and had been working in New Zealand since last autumn.

He is survived by his parents Tom and Julia and sister Ella. His father was a former chairman of Clough Ballacolla GAA club. Sean Clear RIP

Another local club, Ballypickas GAA is among those paying tribute to the young man. It stated in a message: “The club would like to express their deepest sympathy and condolences to Tom, Julia and Ella Clear, Ballacolla on the very sad loss of their son [and] brother Sean.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, extended family and friends of Sean. May he rest in peace.”

New Zealand

In other news from New Zealand, dairy farmers in some of the worst hit areas ofthe country following Cyclone Gabrielle have had to dump milk because tankers have been unable to access their properties.

According to New Zealand’s ministry for primary industries (MPI), which has responsibility for agriculture, dairy processors are working directly with farmers regarding milk losses.

The New Zealand government has declared a national state of emergency and announced an $11.5 million community support package to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

MPI’s director of rural communities and farming support Nick Story said the ministry is meeting regularly with primary sector groups to focus on the support required for farmers, growers, Maori agri-businesses and others.