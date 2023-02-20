Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Mountbellew will hold an open day for prospective agricultural students on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The event, aimed at secondary school students, parents, teachers and mature applicants, will showcase all ATU and Teagasc agricultural courses delivered on the campus in Co. Galway.

The open day, which will run from 10:00a.m to 12:30p.m will include tours of the campus and all facilities for students.

Open day

During the open day, ATU staff and students will be available to answer questions about the courses ranging from Level 5 (post Leaving Certificate) to Level 8 (Honours degree).

Representatives from ATU’s student services, access and participation office, disability and learning support service, and students’ union will provide information on all the supports and services available to ATU students.

This will include details on clubs, societies and sporting activities.

The event will also feature a guided tour around the two college farms, the college farms are an integral part of training at Mountbellew.

Both of the farms are managed as commercial units and students have access to farm data and contribute to farm management decisions.

Industry experts will also be on hand to give students an insight into the employment opportunities available after graduation.

Commenting ahead of the event, Dr. Edna Curley, principal at ATU Mountbellew Agricultural College, said:

“This open morning is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our Teagasc and ATU programmes, as well as financial support and college life.

“There will be regular tours of our campus, farms and facilities, with an opportunity to meet staff and current and past students.

“There will be demonstrations with our driving simulators, showcasing CAD (computer-aided design), 3D scanning and printing and in the farmyard, a display of state-of-the-art technology in agriculture.”

Those hoping to attend the open day are asked to contact ATU Mountbellew to register in advance.