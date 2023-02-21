Newry Show Society will host a ‘Big Breakfast’ on Saturday, March 4 at Jerrettspass Village Hall with donations on the day going towards the running of this year’s show, which will take place in the village of Bessbrook on Saturday, June 24.

This is the same location that was used when the show was last held back in 2019.

The decision to go ahead with an event this year was taken over recent days by members of Newry Agricultural Show Society.

The organisation’s 2023 annual meeting saw Brian Lockhart elected to the position of chairman with Tommy Collins continuing as president.

Brian Lockhart commented: “It wasn’t possible to hold a show during the Covid-19 lockdown. And society members did not feel that running an event last year was a feasible option, very much for financial reasons.

“However, it’s all systems go for 2023. All the show various schedules are at an advanced stage of preparation. There will be a great turnout of livestock on the day, not to mention all the other fun events that have now been scheduled.”

Newry Show celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2018. The year prior to that, the event hosted a very successful visit by members of the Aberdeen Angus World Congress.

“There has always been a very special farming and food heritage associated with the Newry area,” Lockhart added.

“The interest of the general public in how farmers go about their business and how their food is produced has never been greater.”

Newry Agricultural Society held its first show in 1869 and has been providing an annual agricultural event ever since.

The return of Newry marks the completion of the north’s traditional show season itinerary. All events are held under the auspices of the Northern Ireland Shows’ Association.

The Covid-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of all events during 2020 and 2021.

Support was made available by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to help show societies meet some of the costs that they incurred during lockdown.

The 2023 season kicks-off with Balmoral in May and follows through each of the six counties over the subsequent three months.

The final event of the summer calendar is the Co. Fermanagh Show, which takes place, this year, over two days on August 11 and 12.

The ‘Big Breakfast’ by Newry Show Society will take place on March 4 from 8:30a.m to 12:30p.m.