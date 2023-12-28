Factory quotes for all types of cattle have edged up in price again this week, bringing the year to a close on a positive note for beef price.

After the Christmas break, most factories recommenced cattle kills yesterday, Wednesday, December 27.

Some processers will have a three-day kill this week, while others are only operating a one or two-day kill this week.

With this week only being a three-day working week, and next week being a four-day work week, kill numbers will likely be much lower than previous weeks.

Most procurement staff have kill sheets already filled for this week, and the majority of the cattle being processed this week having been purchased in the last two weeks.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifer quotes have increased by 5c/kg again this week, leaving very few heifers being bought at anything below €5.00/kg on the grid.

On the higher-end of the price scale, up to €5.10/kg on the grid is available this week for choice lots of heifers.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €4.95/kg on the grid in general, with up to €5.05/kg on the grid available for choice lots of bullocks this week.

Supplies of finished steers have been in decline in recent weeks, however, finished heifer supplies have been remaining firm over the past few weeks.

Cow price

Cow price quotes have edged up a notch this week also, with positive price movement indicating continued strong demand for cow beef.

Farmers can click here to view prices paid for cows by grade and factory.

This week, factories are quoting €4.50/kg in general for cows grading a U. Cows grading an R are being quoted at €4.40/kg. O grade cows are being quoted at €4.10-€4.20/kg, and P grade cows are being quoted at €4.00-€4.10.

There is plenty of variation in cow price, depending on the processor and the quality of the cows being presented.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls, and under-16-month bulls have both managed to increase in price at some of the processing outlets this week.

€5.10-€5.25/kg is being quoted for bulls grading a U. Bulls grading an R are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.00-€5.15/kg. Bulls grading an O are being quoted at €4.85-€4.95/kg, and bulls grading a P are being quoted at €4.75-€4.85/kg.

To view the average prices paid in the second week of December for Young Bulls, farmers can click here.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.85-€4.90/kg on the grid.