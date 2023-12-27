Beef farmers from across Ireland who are supplying cattle to ABP Food Group’s beef-processing sites, have been meeting with the processor to develop sustainability action plans for their farms.

A number of these events took place throughout November and into December. These site visits will continue in the new year.

The site-visit events were split into two parts. The morning session included a full factory tour of the production line from start to finish, and in the afternoon, a representative from Teagasc gave farmers a talk relating to the AgNav, and what farmers can do to further improve the overall sustainability of their farms.

The video below gives a sample of what took place at the factory visit to ABP Slaney in Bunclody, Co. Wexford:

Measures such as incorporating clover into grazing swards, more targeted slurry management, as well as the use of red clover silage, multi-species swards, and protected urea, were all mentioned as ways farmers can reduce the emissions from their farm enterprises.

ABP Clones visit

Another of these events took place at ABP Clones, Co. Monaghan, on Wednesday, November 30, when a group of farmers supplying the factory were invited to visit the site.

The visit featured a tour of the factory to view the facilities. ABP Clones procurement staff, Andrew Keyes and Shane Brennan, took farmers for a guided tour of the site and explained some of the measures the processor is taking to reduce its carbon footprint.

Farmers were shown the importance of ensuring cattle do not become stressed before slaughter. It was explained that stress in livestock before slaughter will increase the pH of the beef, which can significantly devalue the prime cuts.

During the deboning hall tour, farmers were shown how the beef carcasses are disassembled, and how the different cuts of meat are prepared, depending on the order specification. One of the sustainability discussions underway in the afternoon sessions

ABP Clones is renowned for it’s state-of-the-art cattle lairage, which was designed and opened by world-renowned animal welfare expert, Dr. Temple Grandin.

It was explained how the design features of the lairage allow for animals to move naturally from the unloading areas to the sorting area, and on toward the box where cattle are restrained and stunned before slaughter.

In the afternoon session of the Clones event, farmers heard from Teagasc’s Eoghan Callaghan, who discussed various measures farmers can take to improve their farms’ sustainability.

Sustainability

Speaking to Agriland on the series of events, ABP Food Group’s agri-sustainability manager, Stephen Connolly, said: “ABP suppliers from across the country are using the AgNav tool to develop sustainability action plans to help reduce their carbon footprint.”

He added that the site visits to develop sustainability plans with farmers are taking place at all of ABP’s Irish sites.

Connolly explained the purpose of these site visits: “We’re showing farmers how we process the cattle, and educating farmers on the processes involved. The second part of these events is in collaboration with Teagasc and Bord Bia. We’re educating farmers on key actions they can take to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Farmers who want to find out more about these sustainability action plans can contact a member of the Advantage Beef Programme farm liaison team.