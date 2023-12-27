A Status Orange wind warning has been extended by Met Éireann to cover five counties.

It has warned that winds will reach “storm or near storm force” in counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford for a time this evening.

The meteorological service said that power outages and severe disruption is likely.

It has also cautioned that travel conditions will be dangerous and coastal flooding is likely.

The updated weather warning is in place until 0.00 on Thursday (December, 28).

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country also remains in place until 00.00 on Thursday (December, 28).

Met Éireann has warned that “squally showers, with a chance of thunderstorms, may lead to localised flooding”.

It has forecast that tonight will continue to be very windy with stronger gusts, particularly around showers.

However, it is expected to be less windy across Ulster and the northwest with winds easing down for a time in other areas later too.

Meanwhile the UK Met Office has also said it expects “some heavy showers pushing northwards at first this evening” in Northern Ireland but then it will be largely dry with some clear spells overnight.

Farming forecast

According to Met Éireann there will be rain or showers in the coming days with “above average rainfall amounts expected throughout the country”.

It expects that this could be between two and three times the normal amount for this time of year for western and central areas of the country but further east should see around average rainfall.

The latest farming forecast issued today (Wednesday, December 27) highlights that it has been milder than average over the last week with mean air temperatures ranging between 8° to over 10° which is 3° to 4° above normal.

“Mean soil temperatures are between 8° to 10°, which is nearly 4°to 5° degrees above normal,” the meteorological service said.

However it has also advised that drying conditions will be poor through the week “due to frequent rain”.

“Moderately drained soils and poor drained soils are waterlogged.

“With above average rainfall over much of the country over the next day or so, there will be a further deterioration in soil conditions,” Met Éireann stated.