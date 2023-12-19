As strong demand for land continues across the country, a compact holding in Co. Kerry has achieved a sale price of around €15,000/ac following a recent auction.

The 19.25ac holding, contained in a single block, is located in an intensive dairying area in Dromultan, just 4km from Currow and 9km from the nearby town of Castleisland.

The land, which had a guide price of €250,000, has been leased in recent years for grazing and the production of hay and silage.

The holding, accessed by a registered right of way from the public road, did not include any entitlements.

There is a derelict residence and a number of old farm outbuildings on the land, but the electricity supply has been disconnected for some years.

The sale of the Kerry holding was handled by Stuart and Co. Auctioneers and Valuers in Castleisland who described the property as “a lovely parcel of land”.

A public auction for the land was recently held in the Killarney Plaza Hotel.

A spokesperson for Stuart and Co. told Agriland that there was an initial bid of €250,000, which was then followed by a second offering of €260,000.

As there was no further advance on that bid, the auction was brought to a close.

Agriland understands that the land was subsequently sold during post-auction negotiations for around €15,000/ac to a local farmer.

The final sale price is in line with good quality lands in the area.