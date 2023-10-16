The average (base) price Irish farmers received for R3 grade bullocks (steers) in the first week of October was 94c/kg below the average price in the UK, according to latest Bord Bia figures.

In the week ending Saturday, October 7, the average R3 steer price in the UK was €5.56/kg versus €4.62/kg in Ireland, a difference of 94c/kg.

The average Irish R3 steer price, to date this year, is running at €5.04/kg which is 6c/kg above the EU average young bull price but 46c/kg below the average UK steer price.

Factory quotes – heifers and steers

Factory quotes for heifers and steers have remained unchanged at most sites this week, generally speaking.

Steers are being quoted at €4.55/kg on the grid and heifers are being quoted at €4.60/kg on the grid at most sites this week.

5-10c/kg more is available at the higher-end of the price scale where good batches of in-spec prime cattle are presented for slaughter.

Procurement staff appear to be particularly keen for prime cattle this week and many sites have encouraged factory agents to prioritise securing in-spec fleshed heifers and steers this week.

Cow price

Cow prices continue to vary significantly between factories with the stronger cow-buying outlets quoting prices up to 15c/kg above the weaker cow-buying outlets.

U-grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.25-4.40/kg with quotes for R grade cows ranging from €4.05-4.15/kg.

Cows grading an O are ranging from €3.85-3.95/kg and quotes for cows grading a P are ranging from €3.75-3.85/kg.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.75 and €4.65/kg for U and R grade bulls respectively. €4.45/kg and €4.35/kg is being quoted for O and P grade bulls.

Stronger-paying outlets are paying up to 10c/kg above these quotes for bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.55/kg on the grid.