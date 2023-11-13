This week’s factory quotes have seen beef prices increase by up to 10c/kg at some sites, with rises of 5c/kg seen at other sites.

Early indications suggest the week 45 beef kill (week ending Sunday, November 12) surpassed 40,000 head, which would be considered large kill, however, large numbers of parlour-type cows are contributing significantly to these kill numbers.

While overall kill numbers are remaining large, supplies of in-spec heifers and steers appear to be tightening as demand increases in the lead-up to Christmas.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Quotes for prime cattle have lifted by 10c/kg in cases, while others have increased their quote by 5c/kg citing a preference for in-spec steers and heifers under 30 months of age.

Advertisement

Heifers are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.65-4.70/kg on the grid, with an additional 10c/kg weight bonus available from at least one processor, leaving a base of €4.75/kg on offer for heifers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid with the same 10c/kg weight bonus available from one Co. Donegal-based processor leaving €4.70/kg base price available for the same weight-spec of steers.

Cow price

Cows grading U are being quoted at between €4.30-4.50/kg, while cows grading R are being quoted at €4.10-4.20/kg.

Cows grading O are being quoted at €3.90-4.00 and P-grade cows are being quoted at €3.80-3.90/kg.

Advertisement

The stronger cow-buying outlets remain keen for all types of cows this week. The above cow quotes are for well-fleshed, heavy cows with carcass weights over 270kg. As always, more money is available in certain cases.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.80-4.90/kg for U-grades, with €4.70-4.80/kg being quoted for R-grades.

Bulls grading O are being quoted at €4.50-4.60/kg, with €4.40-4.50/kg being quoted for P-grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.65-4.75/kg on the grid.