This week’s factory prices show continued upward movement in beef price with the top quotes available increasing by 5c/kg.

Other outlets are starting the week quoting the same price levels as last week.

Many factories will be operating four-day kills this week and next week as a result of Good Friday and Easter Monday. However, a few procurement bosses have told Agriland their respective factories will be killing cattle all five days this week.

The consecutive short kill-weeks at most sites will likely reduce pressure on procurement staff to fill out kill sheets and leave some processors more reluctant to increase the prices paid for cattle.

Despite this, one Co. Donegal-based processor has moved to put €5.40/kg on the table for heifers with a carcass weight of between 300-400kg leaving €5.60/kg on the table for heifers grading R=3=.

Heifers and steers

Factories are quoting prices ranging from €5.30-5.35/kg on the grid this week for heifers with some outlets putting forward quotes 5c/kg below this level but having to pay more to secure supplies.

Steers are being quoted at €5.25-5.30/kg on the grid and again, some processors are opening quotes for the week at 5c/kg below this level.

The table below shows the upward movement in the average price paid for R=3= steers with data avaliable up to the week commencing Monday, March 20. (Average price includes all bonuses paid on steers):

Source: DAFM

Breed bonus have increased on Angus and Hereford cattle and now range from 20-30c/kg at most outlets.

In the week ending Sunday, March 26, the average price paid for R+3= heifers (including all bonuses) was €5.60/kg, while the average price paid for R+3= steers was €5.55/kg.

Cow factory quotes

Cow price remains strong as factories are keen for cows and in many cases, are willing to negotiate on price where groups of finished cows are available.

Price quotes for cows appear to be well below the rates processors are actually paying so farmers should keep this in mind when selling cows.

In the week ending Sunday, March 26, the average price paid for U=3= cows was just short of €5.30/kg. The average price paid for R=3= cows was just under €5.20/kg.

The average price paid for O=3= cows was €4.80/kg and the average price paid for P=3= cows that week was just under €4.60/kg.

The table below shows the upward movement in the average price paid for O=3= cows with data available up to the week commencing Monday, March 20:

Source: DAFM

While cow price has remained steady or even slightly increased since then, this week, factories are opening quotes at €5.00-5.05/kg for U-grade cows with €4.90-4.95/kg being quoted for R-grade cows. Cows grading O and P are being quoted at €4.70 and €4.60/kg respectively.

Where well-fleshed cows are presented with carcass weights over 270kg, more money is available and farmers should negotiate with their factory agent on cow price before selling.

Under-24-month bulls

€5.40-5.45/kg is being quoted for U-grade bulls with €5.30-5.35/kg being quoted for R-grade bulls.

O-grade bulls are being quoted at €5.10-5.15/kg and €5.00-5.05/kg is being quoted for P-grade bulls. Again, more money is being paid for bulls than the price levels procurement staff have quoted.

Finally, under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.25-5.30/kg on the grid.