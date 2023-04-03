The new presidential team of Macra for 2023 to 2025 will be confirmed this week with the counting of ballots in the contested elections.

There are four positions up for grabs every two years when Macra members go to the polls, namely national president, Munster vice-president, Leinster vice-president, and North West vice-president.

Two of these elections feature just one candidate each and are uncontested. Thus, these candidates are already deemed to be elected.

For the two contested elections, member ballots will be counted this Wednesday (April 5) from 2:00p.m.

The new team will be officially announced once the count is complete.

Elaine Houlihan, from Co. Limerick, was confirmed as the 39th national president of the association on Friday, March 3, after nominations for the position closed with her as the only nominated candidate.

Houlihan is from a beef farm in Athlacca, and is a member of Kilmallock and Limerick Macra clubs.

She will become the second woman to lead the young farming organisation.

On the same day that Houlihan was confirmed, it was also announced that Patrick Jordan from Carlow Macra would be the next Leinster vice-president, as he was the only candidate to be successfully nominated for that position.

For the position of North West vice-president, Robert Lally from Mayo Macra and Patrick Greenan from Monaghan Macra will appear on the ballot.

For the role of Munster vice-president, Aishling O’Keefe of Avondhu Macra and Caitríona Power from Clare Macra will battle it out.

39th Macra president

Houlihan will take over as the association’s national president from John Keane, who started his two-year term in 2021.

Speaking after her confirmation as incoming president, Houlihan said: “I am excited to lead one of the most vibrant rural organisations in Ireland. I am looking forward to building on the work I have done over the past two years, and continuing the work that has been previously done within our organisation.

It is estimated the association currently has a membership of between 10,500 and 11,000 across the country.