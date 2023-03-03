Elaine Houlihan, from Co. Limerick, has today (Friday, March 3) been confirmed as the 39th national president of Macra.

The 27-year-old, who is the current Macra Munster vice-president, was the only candidate to formally declare an interest in running for the top job in the young farmers and rural youth organisation.

The closing date for nominations was on Wednesday (March 1).

Macra

Hailing from a beef farm in Athlacca, Elaine, who works as a physiotherapist, is a member of the Kilmallock and Limerick Macra clubs.

She is only the second woman to lead the farming organisation.

In 2007, Catherine Gowing (then Buckley) from Co. Cork became the first female president of Macra.

“I am excited to lead one of the most vibrant rural organisations in Ireland. I am looking forward to building on the work I have done over the past two years and continuing the work that has been previously done within our organisation,” Elaine said.

Houlihan will be declared president elect on April 5, which will coincide with the results of the elections for the positions of Munster and North West vice-presidents for the 2023-2025 term.

Robert Lally from Mayo Macra and Patrick Greenan from Monaghan Macra will appear on the ballot paper for the North West.

In Munster, it will be a battle between Aishling O Keeffe of Avondhu Macra and Caitriona Power from Clare Macra.

The election count will take place in the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

It has also been confirmed today that Patrick Jordan from Carlow Macra will become the new Leinster vice-president, as he was the sole candidate. He will succeed Claire Gough in the role.

The Macra Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be in Carbery Macra region, Bantry, Co.Cork on Saturday, May 13 when Elaine Houlihan will officially take over from the current national president John Keane from Tipperary.

“I am delighted to be handing over to Elaine in May, she was an exceptionally effective vice-president for the last two years, I have no doubt that she will continue on the good work that has started,” Keane, who was elected in 2021, said.

It is estimated that Macra currently has a membership of between 10,500-11,000 people across the country.