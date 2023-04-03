A mild autumn enabled crops to establish well and develop quickly but a cold, dry winter has reduced some early gains, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

In its latest crop development update for England, Scotland and Wales AHDB highlighted that Autumn herbicides have generally been effective at providing good weed control.

It also detailed that cold and dry conditions have resulted in relatively low disease pressure as temperatures have been variable throughout winter, with severe frosts occurring in December and January.

However an exceptionally dry February resulted in soils becoming unusually dry allowing for early sowing of spring crops under good conditions, with some early drilling even on some heavier land.

According to AHDB a spell of subsequent cold weather has slowed the emergence of newly sown crops for some.

Increased heavy rainfall throughout March has delayed drilling as well as delaying fertiliser and pesticide applications in some regions.

AHDB outlined that with March rain stopping field work, April will ensure that farmers will be busy catching up with late drilling, spraying and fertiliser applications.

In general indications suggest that winter grain crops look well, with the potential to deliver good yields. Though, it is noted this is providing disease pressure is effectively managed in winter barley crops.

For winter oilseed rape (OSR), condition is variable, but there is still potential for good yields where crops have grown away from Cabbage Stem Flea Beetle (CSFB) damage.

There is some evidence that crop establishment of winter OSR has been variable, arising from slow establishment due to dry autumn condition and issues with cabbage stem flea beetle (CSFB) infestations.

At this stage most crops are reported to have either recovered, or have been replaced.

For spring crops, wet weather in March has delayed drilling for many. Though earlier sown spring wheat, barley and oat crops have good potential.

Meanwhile, global wheat markets have continued to climb following concerns over Russian supplies.

According to some international media reports global grain trader Cargill is understood to have taken a step back from the Russian market and will no longer handle the country’s grain at its export terminal.

These reports have suggested that Russia is trying to take back control of its own export logistics.

In addition to these concerns there could be a significant impact from rainfall deficits in parts of Europe in relation to rapeseed yield potential and production prospects.

Despite the increase in exports, the UK’s closing stocks of wheat are still expected to be high at 2.475Mt, up 34% on the year and if realised these would be the largest closing stocks since 2015/16.