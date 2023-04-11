Despite the uncertainty over machinery sales over the last couple of months, manufacturers are pressing ahead with investment in new products and manufacturing facilities.

The latest to do so is Vaderstad which, fresh on the heels of acquiring the inter-row interests of Thyregod, is now expanding its factory in the Swedish town of Vaderstad by 12,600m².

Meeting demand

With this increase in production capacity, the company aims to produce 10,000 machines annually at this facility by 2028.

Vaderstad claims that it has seen demand for its products greatly increase during the last few years, turnover has gone from €237 million in the financial year 2017 to €550 million in 2022. The new factory buildings are is destined to be commissioned in late 2024

This new investment is in addition the building of a new buildings in 2021 which itself involved the spending of kr125 million (€11 million); this is due to be ready for use later this year and will be complemented by the expansion of the current production area.

The addition of this latest production capacity is said to be in line with the company’s growth targets, and will benefit its customers and dealers in addition to creating more job opportunities.

Vaderstad seeks efficiency

The Vaderstad facility currently produces machines for all global sales regions except North America, where production is located at Langbank in Canada, and Wahpeton, US.

The expansion will see two halls, each of 6,300m² added and connected to the existing factory, creating a total production area of approximately 70,000m².

The extra space will not only provide more room for manufacture and painting, it will also help create a better and more efficient flow through the factory for the current and future ranges of machinery.

Construction has already started and the new buildings are planned to be in full use by the autumn of 2024.