The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has strongly welcomed the official formation of the all-island Irish Grown Wool Council (IGWC), which was formally launched last Wednesday (April 5) in Athlone.

The all-island council, which is comprised of industry stakeholders and experts from both sides of the border, will focus on an overarching goal of improving the wool sector in Ireland.

Two representatives from the ICSA have been elected to the group; sheep chair Sean McNamara and organics chair Fergal Byrne.

McNamara said that Irish wool has been “underappreciated and undervalued for far too long”, which is why ICSA moved to take action. He said:

“ICSA has fought hard to make this a reality since the establishment of our own Wool Steering Group in 2020, which we formed in response to the total collapse of wool prices.

“The Wool Feasibility Study that followed recommended that a wool council be established, and this has now been achieved with the launch of the all-island IGWC.

“I am hopeful that the formation of the Irish Grown Wool Council will signal a reversal of fortune for the sector,” he added.

Sitting on the council are farmer representatives, shearers, merchants, crafters, textile manufacturers and those involved in research and education, outlined Byrne.

“Together, we are focussed on breathing life back into the wool sector while at the same time increasing the return to sheep farmers for their wool.

Speaking about other supports for the wool sector, McNamara said it is “regrettable that a wool action has not been included in the new the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS)”.

“As part of ICSA’s campaign for greater supports for the sheep sector we are seeking a payment for shearing and presenting clean, dry wool for onward use.

“The payment rate under the SIS needs to be increased significantly and a wool action should form part of that process.

“Such a payment would also provide a solid foundation for everything the wool council is trying to achieve, and it’s something that ICSA will continue to campaign for,” the chair concluded.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), who will also have a representative sitting on the council, also welcomed the group’s establishment over the weekend.

It said that the council is set to explore the challenges facing the wool sector, as well as new market opportunities for the product in pest control, insulation and fertiliser purposes.

INHFA vice president Phelim Molloy will represent the association, alongside Kevin Comiskey of Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), David Heraty of the Irish Sheep Shearers’ Association (ISSA) and Daryl McLaughlin from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).