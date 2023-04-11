A tractor driver stopped by gardaí for texting while behind the wheel was found to have no driving licence or insurance.

The incident happened yesterday (Monday, April 10) when officers attached to the Community Engagement Unit of the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division spotted the driver texting on a mobile phone while driving.

A post on social media by gardaí outlined that when the driver was stopped they admitted to having no driving licence or insurance.

“The tractor was detained and the driver now faces court,” the post read.

Gardaí used the incident as a reminder to those operating agricultural vehicles not to use a mobile phone while driving.

They added that anyone driving tractors on public roads should have the necessary driving licence and insurance.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) says that using a mobile phone when behind the wheel means that a driver is not concentrating fully on driving and is putting themselves and the lives of others in danger.

If the gardaí charge an individual with a mobile and driving offence, they will get a fixed charged notice of €60. If this is paid, the driver will also get three penalty points.

If the driver does not pay the fine and is convicted in court they will get five penalty points and a fine of up to €2,000.

Meanwhile, gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating a spate of thefts of GPS technology from tractors in various parts of the country in recent days.

Last week, two such incidents occurred on separate farms on the same day in Co. Wexford.

Gardaí confirmed that both thefts occurred on Thursday of last week (April 6).

The first theft occurred on a yard in Rosslare, while the second occurred in Wellingtonbridge in the south of the county, also on a yard.

In both cases, the GPS technology was taken directly from tractors.

No arrests have been made at this time, gardaí said.