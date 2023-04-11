There have been a spate of thefts of GPS technology from tractors in various parts of the country in recent days.

Last week, two such incidents occurred on separate farms on the same day in Co. Wexford.

Both incidents are currently under investigation by the Gardaí. No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí confirmed that both thefts occurred on Thursday of last week (April 6).

The first theft occurred on a yard in Rosslare, while the second occurred in Wellingtonbridge in the south of the county, also on a yard.

In both cases, the GPS technology was taken directly from tractors.

These thefts occurred as a TD issued a warning to farmers and contractors to watch out for potential thefts of GPS technology, and to highlight several other similar incidents.

Limerick County TD Richard O’Donoghue took to his social media accounts last week to say: “I have been contacted by farmers and contractors around the country to tell me that there is GPS systems being taken from tractors, harvesters and vehicles.”

He said that it is John Deere tractors and machinery that tend to be targeted.

“These ones that have been reported to me have been taken off John Deere tractors and harvesters, so please, contact the local Gardaí,” O’Donoghue urged.

“The ones that have been taken so far are in Limerick, in Thurles, in Carlow, and now we’re getting reports of more of them around the country.

“So please, contact the Gardaí and stop this spate of crime, and protect the farmers and contracting industry,” the TD added.

Garda advice to farmers, when it comes to the security of their machinery and equipment, includes restricting access to their yards, installing gates, and attaching them to concrete or metal posts.

Farmers are also advised to consider installing good lighting, an alarm system, or CCTV in vulnerable parts of their yard which are out of the view of the farmhouse.

According to Gardaí, farmers should photograph their machinery and tools, along with keeping a detailed record of the brand, colour and serial number.