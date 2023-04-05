A “devastating” dog attack which left multiple sheep and lambs dead in Co. Galway must be met with “action and resources”, political and farming leaders said today (Wednesday, April 5).

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that enquiries are ongoing into the attack on farmland at Clonoon, Woodford, Co Galway which led to the loss of 10 lambs and multiple ewes.

Galway County Council dog warden service has issued an appeal to dog owners following the attack to be aware of the “vulnerability of sheep to dog attacks”.

“Attacks on sheep can result in economic losses to the farmer, for which the dog owner can be held liable under the Control of Dogs Act.

“All dog owners are requested to be particularly vigilant and to ensure that their dog is never let out unsupervised, particularly at night, and is under control at all times,” the dog warden service stated.

But the Independent Galway East TD Seán Canney has also warned that “every local authority needs to be fully resourced to deal with the control of dogs”.

Deputy Canney said that “laws are great but useless if not enforced”.

“The attack on sheep at this time of year is a horrible situation for any farmer to find themselves in.

“Every year we hear of such attacks and the devastation the attack leaves including the suffering to the sheep.

“Dog owners have a duty of care but more needs to be done including the chipping of all dogs in the country,” Deputy Canney said.

The Independent Galway East TD said the issue of dog owners coming on to farmland is not only trespassing but “an invasion of people’s private property and some dog owners are very arrogant and threatening when ask to leave by the farmer”.

Deputy Canney added: “There has been enough talk now we need to see action and resources to deal with all of these issues”.

According to Stephen Canavan, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Co. Galway chair, the dog attack on sheep and lambs at Clonoon, Woodford, Co Galway is “devastating” for the farmer involved both financially and mentally.

“I know from experience, because this has happened to me, that it is very, very difficult. The key problem here is irresponsible dog owners.

“It is an ongoing problem and we’ve had varying of incidents of this nature in Galway and there is no easy solution to this problem.

“But we have to make sure that we are educating people about the devastating impact of a dog attack on sheep. If you have a pet dog then you have a responsibility to ensure that you know where that dog is at all times,” the IFA Galway chair said.