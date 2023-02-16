Vaderstad is the latest cultivation equipment manufacturer to climb on board the inter-row cultivation train by purchasing the manufacturing rights from Thyregod for its range of such machines.

The company has taken note of the increased pressure to move away from herbicides and so has purchased an existing range of mechanical weeders, or ground cleaners, as Thyregod refers to its own products.

Partial purchase

Thyregod A/S is a Danish company that was established in 1918 and it is now a manufacturer of not just cultivators, but also silage trailers and trailed beet harvesters.

The acquisition is of the manufacturing and intellectual property rights to Thyregod’s inter-row cultivator products only, these include the TRV range and the trailed Swingking series.

Advertisement

The Swingking series of inter-row cultivators are available in widths of up to 18m

The integration of the new product lines into Vaderstad’s range will take place over the spring, with full responsibility for the inter-row cultivator business being signed across at the beginning of June.

Wearing parts for the cultivators already in service will still be available from the present Thyregod dealer network after that date. Thyregod will also continue producing the whole units for Vaderstad up until June 2024.

Accurate drilling for best results

Vaderstad believes that Thyregod’s inter-row cultivators will complement its current portfolio of Tempo planters and other new technologies for seeding. The precise location of plants is essential for effective inter-row cultivation.

The acquisition will significantly enhance Vaderstad’s ability to get its brand name into the inter-row cultivation market, which is one that has already attracted huge interest from other manufacturers.

Advertisement

The company believes that by involving its well-established network of dealers and importers, it will be able to reach a far wider customer base for these implements.

The new Vaderstad machines

During its 12 years of production, Thyregod’s TRV range has been progressively developed and boasts a patented section lift, many adjustment options and is claimed to be the world’s first camera-controlled inter-row cultivator with individually controlled frames.

The TRV Swinking machines go someway towards addressing the issue of a restricted working width when compared to weed control by sprayer, for it is available as an 18m unit which folds up for transport.

The axle on these larger machines is steerable to help follow the crop rows as well as keeping it on course when crossing mild slopes.