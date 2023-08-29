The European Parliament Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development will discuss the risks of glyphosate use with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) tomorrow (Wednesday, August 30).

A risk assessment of the impact of glyphosate on the health of humans, animals and the environment recently concluded by the EFSA did not identify “critical areas of concern”.

Glyphosate is a chemical substance used in a number of herbicide products and its use in Europe is currently approved until December 15, 2023, according to the EFSA.

The assessment and a peer review was carried out as part of the legal process to renew the approval of its use in Europe. The EFSA noted that some data gaps are reported in its conclusions.

Committee meeting

Besides the risk assessment of glyphosate, several other issues will be discussed at the two-day meeting of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

MEPs on the committee will vote on a draft opinion on a voluntary certification framework for carbon removals generated across Europe.

Carbon farming aims to sequester carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and store it in soils and reward farmers for reducing emissions and increasing carbon sequestration.

The framework proposed by the commission will be discussed by the parliament and the council. It is expected that the legislative procedure will be finished before the next EU elections in 2024.

The committee will also adopt an opinion on the digital labelling of EU fertilising products. MEPs will also discuss the EU harvest 2023, biodiesel from China, and forest fires.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative which allowed for the export of Ukrainian grain until Russia’s exit last month, will be discussed with Agriculture Commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski.

Port infrastructure in Ukraine has been subject to eight attacks since the end of the grain deal on July 17, according to Deputy Prime Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov.