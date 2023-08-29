The Department of Transport and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) will support the continued use of cash to pay for National Car Testing (NCT) for people without access to electronic or card payment systems.

A spokesperson for the department said that, while the department encourages the use of technology where it improves customer service and taxpayer value, people who are unable to avail of this technology still need to be able to pay for services.

Last week, the operator of the NCT, Applus+ Inspection Services, caused controversy when it said that cash payments will be phased out and replaced with card and postal order payments only, over the coming months.

The company said it took the decision for the “safety and convenience” of its customers.

However, following criticism of this move, the department said that a final decision has not been made on payment methods, and that those who did not have the ability to pay electronically or by card would still be facilitated.

Advertisement

The department spokesperson told Agriland that Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers and his officials had “strongly expressed the view to the RSA that there must be an alternative payment option to electronic and card payments for NCT”.

“The RSA shares the department’s concerns that the ability to pay for NCT services remains available to all citizens,” the spokesperson added.

“Any changes to payment methods by the NCT contractor must be agreed with the RSA, who have statutory responsibility for the provision of NCT services.”

According to the spokesperson, the RSA is currently in discussion with the operating contractor on the issue of pre-payments and reducing the number of customers who do not turn up for appointments.

The spokesperson said that the RSA’s “views are clear on the need for an alternative payment system”.

Advertisement

“The RSA will keep the department informed of any progress or proposed changes to the payments system and department officials will be in ongoing contact on this matter,” the spokesperson added.

The move by the department to alleviate concerns around cashless payments for the NCT has been welcomed by Meath West TD Peadar Tóibin, but he added that a “national conversation about cash” was necessary.

The Aontú TD said: “The idea of saying to 350,000 people without bank accounts that they had to pay electronically for a service for which non-payment could land you in jail or with a massive fine is ridiculous.

“The truth is that the Minister of Finance needs to set policy in this area. We need to decide what role cash will have in the future of Ireland,” Tóibin added.

He particularly highlighted the effect in older people.

“We have a duty of care, especially with older people, that they remain independent for as long as possible. Making them dependent on their children or neighbours just to transact business with the world is wrong,” the TD said.