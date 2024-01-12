A new call has been issued to the government today (Friday, January 12) to introduce “enhanced incentives for renewable energy initiatives” in order to help the agri-sector meet its climate targets.

Independent Senator Victor Boyhan said the government has committed to “dramatically reducing emissions by 2030” and is asking farmers and the agri-sector as part of that to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25% by 2030.

But he believes that in return the government now needs to do more to “incentivise” people in rural communities to make “environmental choices” that can benefit them.

Senator Boyhan said: “We need to encourage all farmers to avail of the support options available and to help ensure that the agriculture sector plays its part in Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy and society.

“New renewable energy efficient options are still in development and Irish farmers’ interest in on-farm renewable technologies continues to grow.”

But he is concerned that there may not be enough awareness in some rural communities about the current financial supports that are available in relation to renewable energy initiatives.

Advertisement

The senator believes a new “one stop shop” which could help inform people about current incentives, grants and best advice for the agricultural sector could encourage more farmers and agri-businesses to sign up to renewable energy projects.

He said farmers, horticultural growers and food producers in particular may recognise the importance of alternative sustainable energy, but “not all are convinced of the financial benefits over set up costs and investment”.

Advertisement

Senator Boyhan is also calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to “collaborate” with the Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, Eamon Ryan, to encourage more farmers to install solar panels.

He added: “Rooftop solar are one of the most reliable forms of renewable energy.

“They are a very cost-effective way to self-generate electricity, and tax incentives already exist to encourage their use.

“Peak performance is from March to October, an ideal technology option for robotic dairy, poultry and pig farms that are significant electricity users,” he added.