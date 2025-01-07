Local Authority Severe Weather Assessment Teams (SWATs) are continuing to monitor conditions locally and emergency response teams are ready to respond as much of the country battles adverse weather conditions.

Local authorities are continuing to salt roads as well as footpaths in urban centres where possible.

Met Éireann issued a Status Orange weather warning for low temperature / ice for the following areas: Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Meath; Offaly; Westmeath; Wicklow; Cavan; Monaghan; Munster; Connacht.

The warning comes into effect at 8:00p.m today (Tuesday, January 7) and will remain in place until 10:00a.m tomorrow, Wednesday. Extremely cold weather with widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow has been forecasted for the coming nights.

Temperatures are set to drop to between -3° and -8° tonight, with even lower temperatures possible locally. Parts of the midlands are expected to feel the lowest temperatures.

There is also a Status Yellow weather warning for low temperature / ice in place for the whole country which will be valid until 6:00a.m on Friday (January 10).

People are being warned of dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays and animal welfare issues as a result.

Emergency response teams

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met again earlier today, Tuesday, January 7 to discuss the disruption caused by the ongoing cold weather.

Local Authorities have confirmed that beds will be made available for any rough sleeper who requires one. Cold Weather Initiatives are in operation across all local authorities to provide additional emergency beds for rough sleepers where needed.

National director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, Keith Leonard continued to emphasise the public safety advice during this prolonged period of cold weather:

“In many parts of the country, temperatures will plummet tonight – to as low as -8° in some places. I would particularly like to ask the public to keep an eye out for vulnerable neighbours during this cold spell.

“You may know someone who is elderly or who has mobility issues and lives nearby – this would be a good time to check in on them and make sure they are okay and have everything they need.

“We are lucky that we have a strong community spirit out there and I’d ask people to continue to check on elderly, vulnerable and isolated neighbours where possible.”

He added that as the extremely cold weather continues, we will continue to see hazardous travel conditions for much of the week.

“Given the prevalence of extremely low temperatures throughout the country over the next few days, road and path surfaces will present a hazard to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians,” he continued.

“Even where there has been no snow, icy conditions will prevail and surfaces may look deceptively safe. Local Authority teams are continuing to work hard treating roads, but even where roads have been salted, people should slow down, drive with caution and allow extra time for their journey.

.Drivers travelling longer journeys should be aware of conditions right along their route, as conditions are differing widely across different parts of the country.”

Schools

The majority of schools opened as normal this morning, however in several counties affected by severe weather some primary and post-primary schools took the decision to remain closed due to local conditions and safety concerns.

Some school transport services are not operating due to weather conditions on roads in affected counties.

A decision to close a school is a matter for individual school management authorities around the country, as they are best placed to do this in light of local weather conditions, which vary significantly in regions, according to the national emergency group.

The Department of Education, along with other government departments, will continue to monitor developments with the weather and engage with key stakeholders.

Power

ESB Networks crews and partner contractors are deployed in all impacted areas and are restoring power where safe to do so.

Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the Powercheck website.

ESB Networks said it acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes, and has thanked impacted customers for their patience as crews work to safely restore power.

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks, never touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous and the advice is to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Water services

As temperatures continue to fall below zero, Uisce Éireann is reminding people to protect their water pipes from the freezing weather at home or in their business/farm.

The advice is to check outside pipes that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and, if possible, turn off water supply to these areas or to any unoccupied premises.

Uisce Éireann is asking people to conserve water and not to leave taps running stating that this will not necessarily prevent pipes from freezing and can impact on the local water supply.

Uisce Éireann added that its customers can check the website and social media channels for updates and to get in touch with any issues or concerns via the 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278.

Public safety advice

Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys. In an emergency dial 999 or 112;

Public transport may be affected by this spell of wintry weather, and people are advised to check with service operators for the latest updates in their area;

Monitor Met Éireann forecasts for the most up-to-date information. Information is available across social media platforms and news media sources;

All disruptions to HSE services are on the HSE website and it is being regularly updated. Information is also available via HSE social media channels. Note that local injury clinics are the best option if you need medical attention following a slip/fall;

People are advised to check in on elderly or vulnerable people in their communities;

The Be Winter Ready website provides further advice on preparing for severe weather;

Farmers are advised to take all precautions when dealing with livestock and possibly working alone.

Tirlán

A update from Tirlán today outlined that all branches are open today, subject to local conditions.

In affected areas, the advice is to phone ahead before travelling to confirm branch opening hours.

Branches on higher ground have had some issues with power supply and snow blocking access but the majority of branches are operating as normal, according to the co-op.

Feed deliveries continue as normal in the majority of areas. Farmers in areas with access challenges are encouraged to keep in contact with their business manager.